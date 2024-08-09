David Michael Barrett Sells 16,260 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $24,715.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,264,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,602.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, David Michael Barrett sold 12,801 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $25,345.98.

On Monday, August 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,330 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $24,658.30.

On Friday, August 2nd, David Michael Barrett sold 15,475 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $24,914.75.

On Wednesday, July 31st, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $2,760.00.

On Monday, July 29th, David Michael Barrett sold 9,994 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $19,188.48.

On Friday, July 26th, David Michael Barrett sold 13,140 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $25,360.20.

On Wednesday, July 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 12,850 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $25,443.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 13,560 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $25,357.20.

On Friday, July 19th, David Michael Barrett sold 13,350 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $25,231.50.

On Wednesday, July 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 12,385 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $25,636.95.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. 5,325,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,517. Expensify, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised Expensify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXFY. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Expensify in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expensify by 40.7% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 66,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 19,157 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

