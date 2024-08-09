DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DTEA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,487. DAVIDsTEA has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.66.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

