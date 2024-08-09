DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DTEA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,487. DAVIDsTEA has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.66.
About DAVIDsTEA
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DAVIDsTEA
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.