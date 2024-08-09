Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 119,258 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 67,494 shares.The stock last traded at $38.29 and had previously closed at $37.86.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $617.48 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.13.

Get Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF stock. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000. Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF accounts for 1.1% of Accordant Advisory Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Accordant Advisory Group Inc owned 0.22% of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Company Profile

The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed US fund-of-funds that overweights and underweights 11 US large-cap sectors based on proprietary risk model. SSUS was launched on Jan 17, 2020 and is managed by Day Hagan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.