DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches Market Cap of $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0319 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $9.50 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00066852 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00016924 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008384 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000110 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 53.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

