Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 290.07% and a negative net margin of 1,080.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

Delcath Systems stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.05. 261,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,345. Delcath Systems has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $223.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.03.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DCTH shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on Delcath Systems in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

