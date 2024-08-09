Desjardins Increases Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$175.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Desjardins from C$165.00 to C$175.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.58% from the company’s previous close.

CTC.A has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$121.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$146.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$147.11.

Shares of TSE:CTC.A traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$148.83. The stock had a trading volume of 58,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,364. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$138.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$138.09. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$126.25 and a twelve month high of C$169.28. The firm has a market cap of C$7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.00.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

