Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) CFO Jason M. Cole Sells 24,064 Shares

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) CFO Jason M. Cole sold 24,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $101,790.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,352 shares in the company, valued at $293,358.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Desktop Metal Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE DM opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 215.57% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (down from $12.50) on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Get Our Latest Report on Desktop Metal

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the second quarter valued at $258,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at $281,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 66.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 397,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 158,872 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.