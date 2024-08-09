Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DXT. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.75.
Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. Dexterra Group had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of C$231.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$279.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dexterra Group will post 0.51349 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.37%.
In other news, Director Mary Garden acquired 4,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,347.60. In other news, Director Mary Garden acquired 4,694 shares of Dexterra Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$25,347.60. Also, Senior Officer Robert Johnston bought 9,200 shares of Dexterra Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.45 per share, with a total value of C$50,140.00. Insiders have bought 37,737 shares of company stock valued at $205,740 in the last 90 days. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.
