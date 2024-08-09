Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Diodes updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Diodes Stock Up 7.5 %

Diodes stock traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,453. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.35. Diodes has a 12 month low of $58.96 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DIOD. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Diodes from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

Insider Activity at Diodes

In other Diodes news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $45,334.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $443,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,996 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,494.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $45,334.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,715 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

