Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) PT Lowered to $69.00

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.54% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diodes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

NASDAQ:DIOD traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,690. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.18. Diodes has a 52-week low of $58.96 and a 52-week high of $86.74.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $319.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Diodes’s revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $45,334.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Diodes news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $45,334.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $443,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,996 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,715 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $31,240,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 478.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 391,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,517,000 after buying an additional 323,759 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,534,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,703,000 after buying an additional 282,089 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,281,000 after buying an additional 166,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 724,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,328,000 after buying an additional 137,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

