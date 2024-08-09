Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,516. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.70 and a 200-day moving average of $80.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $90.06.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $181,772.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,817,000 after acquiring an additional 168,744 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 29,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.