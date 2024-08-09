Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $94.93

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $94.93 and last traded at $95.03, with a volume of 1410784 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.55.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.24 and a 200-day moving average of $122.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,638,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

