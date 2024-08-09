Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Dorman Products in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Dorman Products’ current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ DORM opened at $105.74 on Friday. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.37.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $502.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.46 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dorman Products by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,032,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $292,282,000 after acquiring an additional 41,849 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,361,000 after buying an additional 26,724 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,269,000 after buying an additional 14,114 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 314,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,640,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,316,000 after acquiring an additional 119,707 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.98, for a total transaction of $146,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,981.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dorman Products

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.