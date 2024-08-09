Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLOW traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.19. The company had a trading volume of 148,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,899. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $627.93 million, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.39. Douglas Dynamics has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $32.31.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.48. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 20,250.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

