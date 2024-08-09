Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $72.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE DCO traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,573. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.86 million, a P/E ratio of 52.18 and a beta of 1.38. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $65.89.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Ducommun’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $116,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,195.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 100,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ducommun by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ducommun by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ducommun by 8.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 9.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

