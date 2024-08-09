Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

DNB has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.73.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $11.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -148.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 120,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 6.9% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

