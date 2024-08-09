Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,664 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.0% of Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 63,554 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $16,278,000. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 130,727 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,034,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.76. 7,227,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,072,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.78 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The company has a market cap of $473.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on V shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.25.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

