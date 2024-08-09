DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.750-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.7 billion-$13.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.8 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.75-3.00 EPS.

DXC Technology Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.33. 999,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,743. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $25.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXC. Susquehanna boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.85.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

