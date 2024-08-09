Dymension Trading Up 1.1% This Week (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last seven days, Dymension has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Dymension has a total market capitalization of $264.65 million and $12.08 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dymension coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dymension alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Dymension Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,030,783,462 coins and its circulating supply is 195,355,849 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,030,734,717 with 195,248,958 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.33654526 USD and is up 9.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $14,241,655.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dymension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dymension and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.