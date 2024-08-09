Dynatrace Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 37,222 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,515% compared to the typical volume of 2,305 call options.
Insider Activity at Dynatrace
In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,277.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,274 shares of company stock worth $3,883,271 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Dynatrace
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $133,701,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,264,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,246 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Dynatrace by 1,146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,915 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Dynatrace by 670.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,815,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,162 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Dynatrace Stock Up 1.8 %
DT opened at $47.29 on Friday. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $61.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.04.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
