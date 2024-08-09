Dynatrace Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 37,222 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,515% compared to the typical volume of 2,305 call options.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,277.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,274 shares of company stock worth $3,883,271 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $133,701,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,264,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,246 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Dynatrace by 1,146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,915 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Dynatrace by 670.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,815,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,162 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

Dynatrace Stock Up 1.8 %

DT opened at $47.29 on Friday. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $61.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

