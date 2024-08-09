Dynex Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $33.16 Million (DNX)

Dynex (DNX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Dynex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dynex has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. Dynex has a market cap of $33.16 million and approximately $825,643.32 worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Dynex

Dynex’s launch date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 93,774,040 coins and its circulating supply is 93,811,304 coins. The official message board for Dynex is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin.

Buying and Selling Dynex

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 93,774,039.85021332. The last known price of Dynex is 0.35897 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $918,094.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynex using one of the exchanges listed above.

