Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $13.50 target price for the company.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 15,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,882. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $30.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 5.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.89%.

Insider Activity at Eagle Bancorp Montana

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $129,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,386.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $39,022.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,746.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,386.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,405 shares of company stock worth $187,859 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBMT. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 25,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.