Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DEA remained flat at $13.42 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 576,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 3.57. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.11.
Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 530.00%.
Institutional Trading of Easterly Government Properties
About Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Easterly Government Properties
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.