eCash (XEC) Tops One Day Volume of $13.84 Million

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. eCash has a market capitalization of $632.03 million and $13.84 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, eCash has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,041.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $351.55 or 0.00575912 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00036348 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00069889 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000124 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,740,401,548,091 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.