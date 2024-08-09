Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EPC. UBS Group decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Edgewell Personal Care stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.38. The company had a trading volume of 316,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,944. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.48. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.10%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,647,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 483.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 292,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 242,310 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 16.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,071,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,058,000 after purchasing an additional 152,200 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at about $4,855,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,195,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,774,000 after purchasing an additional 120,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

