Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Edison International were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 24.9% in the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 247,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,767,000 after buying an additional 84,404 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.1% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Edison International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $81.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $83.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.51.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Argus increased their price target on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 32,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $2,604,300.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,159.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 32,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $2,604,300.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,558,897 over the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

