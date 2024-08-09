Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 13,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,193. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 million, a PE ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 1.07. Educational Development has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.95.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.99 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.31%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development
About Educational Development
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Educational Development
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- Stock Average Calculator
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.