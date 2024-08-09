Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 13,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,193. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 million, a PE ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 1.07. Educational Development has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.95.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.99 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development

About Educational Development

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Educational Development Co. ( NASDAQ:EDUC Free Report ) by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.53% of Educational Development worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

