Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Embraer updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Embraer Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE:ERJ traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,956,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.11. Embraer has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $31.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Embraer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ERJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Embraer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.