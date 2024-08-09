Energi 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $627,647.05 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Energi has a market capitalization of $6.88 million and approximately $627,647.05 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0865 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00037015 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006667 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012496 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000138 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000096 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008369 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001439 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004241 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000092 BTC.
Energi Profile
Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 79,542,293 coins and its circulating supply is 79,542,441 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.
Energi Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
