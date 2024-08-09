Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $38.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ENR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

Shares of Energizer stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.94. The stock had a trading volume of 223,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,646. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.05. Energizer has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.47.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.86 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 119.16% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,559,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 245,285 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Energizer by 38.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,778,000 after purchasing an additional 240,402 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Energizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,174,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,629,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

