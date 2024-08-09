Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.22 and last traded at $11.23. Approximately 1,236,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 5,483,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Enovix from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Enovix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Enovix in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.04.

In other news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $91,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,129 shares in the company, valued at $98,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Enovix by 2,228.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,438,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after buying an additional 1,376,253 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,239,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,556,000 after purchasing an additional 540,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,928,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,871,000 after purchasing an additional 513,508 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enovix by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Enovix by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 172,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

