Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Senior Officer Michael Gray Buys 11,000 Shares

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Gray acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,173.50.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Michael Gray acquired 15,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,630.00.

TSE ESI traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 60,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,238. The company has a market capitalization of C$419.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.11. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.94 and a 12 month high of C$3.78.

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$431.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$467.40 million. Ensign Energy Services had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post 0.029963 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.70.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

