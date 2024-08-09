Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0948 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Entain’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Entain Price Performance
Entain stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.08. The company had a trading volume of 33,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,787. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70. Entain has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $17.75.
Entain Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Entain
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- Trading Halts Explained
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.