Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0948 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Entain’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Entain stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.08. The company had a trading volume of 33,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,787. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70. Entain has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

