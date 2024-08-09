Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Position Boosted by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 104.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 159,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,129,000 after purchasing an additional 35,718 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,782,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 234,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,307,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.40. 159,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,316. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $123.61.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entergy

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.