Entravision Communications Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVC)

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Entravision Communications has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of EVC stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.80. 449,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,339. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. Entravision Communications has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Entravision Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

