Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

EPWN opened at GBX 89 ($1.14) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 89.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 84.64. Epwin Group has a 1-year low of GBX 63 ($0.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 97 ($1.24). The stock has a market cap of £126.26 million, a PE ratio of 1,470.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.28.

Epwin Group Company Profile

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution segments. It also offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite and aluminium decking products, and panels; glass reinforced plastic building components.

