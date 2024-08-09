Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Epwin Group Stock Down 1.1 %
EPWN opened at GBX 89 ($1.14) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 89.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 84.64. Epwin Group has a 1-year low of GBX 63 ($0.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 97 ($1.24). The stock has a market cap of £126.26 million, a PE ratio of 1,470.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.28.
Epwin Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Epwin Group
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Epwin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epwin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.