Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Arhaus, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Arhaus in a report released on Monday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arhaus’ current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Arhaus had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $295.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Arhaus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Arhaus Price Performance

ARHS stock opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. Arhaus has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arhaus news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $104,070.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,816.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arhaus news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $104,070.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,736 shares in the company, valued at $591,816.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,476,558.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,960 shares of company stock worth $2,978,281. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 61.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,059,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,856 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Arhaus by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Arhaus by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Stories

