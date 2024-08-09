Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Haynes International, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Haynes International in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Haynes International’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Haynes International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $153.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.35 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 8.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Haynes International

Haynes International Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ HAYN opened at $59.56 on Wednesday. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $60.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $761.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Trading of Haynes International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Haynes International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 352.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 67.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Haynes International in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Haynes International in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,325,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Haynes International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.