Equities Analysts Set Expectations for kneat.com, inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:KSI)

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of kneat.com in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for kneat.com’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of kneat.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

kneat.com Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE KSI traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$4.48. The company had a trading volume of 55,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,130. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.14. kneat.com has a one year low of C$2.68 and a one year high of C$4.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.97. The stock has a market cap of C$382.59 million, a PE ratio of -23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.00.

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). kneat.com had a negative net margin of 31.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of C$10.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.43 million.

About kneat.com

kneat.com, inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

