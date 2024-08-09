Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Shares Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 82.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned 0.15% of Eventbrite worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,267,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,600 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,415,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,916,000 after buying an additional 710,548 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Eventbrite by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,156,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,818,000 after acquiring an additional 302,912 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 674.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 974,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 848,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 1,827.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 876,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 830,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Eventbrite from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Eventbrite from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eventbrite presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Eventbrite Trading Down 32.4 %

NYSE:EB opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $249.59 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.34. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79.

About Eventbrite

(Free Report)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.