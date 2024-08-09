EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) PT Raised to $11.00 at Evercore ISI

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVCM. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EverCommerce

EverCommerce Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 97,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -48.14 and a beta of 1.10. EverCommerce has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $12.35.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $177.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.88 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EverCommerce will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other EverCommerce news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 4,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $46,553.12. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,305,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,425,017.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 14,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $147,340.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,559 shares in the company, valued at $12,979,999.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 4,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $46,553.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,305,612 shares in the company, valued at $23,425,017.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,299 shares of company stock worth $738,573. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in EverCommerce in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the fourth quarter worth $391,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EverCommerce

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.