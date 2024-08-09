Evercore ISI Cuts Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $38.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 116.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,316,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,508,094. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $523.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sunrun will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,486 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $35,872.98. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 447,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,452,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,486 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $35,872.98. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 447,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,452,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 9,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $138,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,252,069 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,712 shares of company stock valued at $3,706,261. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Sunrun by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 93,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 50,490 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 1,968.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $1,197,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

