Evercore ISI Trims Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Target Price to $145.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on H. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.11.

Shares of H traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.14. The stock had a trading volume of 569,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $96.77 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.24 and its 200 day moving average is $147.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of H. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $53,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

