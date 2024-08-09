Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Evogene Trading Down 4.7 %
NASDAQ EVGN opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. Evogene has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $166.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 233.66% and a negative return on equity of 70.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evogene
Evogene Company Profile
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Evogene
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Why Analysts Still Predict Double-Digit Upside for Mosaic Stock
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Novo Nordisk’s Shares Go on a Rollercoaster Ride After Earnings
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Wall Street Predicts Zillow Stock Will Dominate in Performance
Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.