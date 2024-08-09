Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Evogene Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ EVGN opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. Evogene has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $166.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 233.66% and a negative return on equity of 70.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evogene stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Evogene Ltd. ( NASDAQ:EVGN Free Report ) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.22% of Evogene worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

