Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.64

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 236874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.
Evotec Stock Down 3.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $977.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average is $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.57.
About Evotec
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.
