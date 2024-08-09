Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.64

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 236874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Evotec Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $977.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average is $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.57.

About Evotec

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

