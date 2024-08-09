Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.04.

Expedia Group Trading Up 9.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $11.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,798,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,704. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $160.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $645,346,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $334,632,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,796,068 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $272,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439,626 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $218,521,000 after purchasing an additional 59,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 971,327 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $133,800,000 after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

