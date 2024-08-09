Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Lowered to $134.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from $138.00 to $134.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC cut their target price on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.00.

EXPE traded up $9.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,748,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,104. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.74. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $160.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $645,346,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $334,632,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,796,068 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $272,625,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439,626 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $218,521,000 after acquiring an additional 59,530 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 971,327 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $133,800,000 after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

