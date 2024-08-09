Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXPD stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.76. The company had a trading volume of 219,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,631. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $107.03 and a fifty-two week high of $131.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.90.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

