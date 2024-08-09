Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance
EXPD stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.76. The company had a trading volume of 219,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,631. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $107.03 and a fifty-two week high of $131.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.98.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on Expeditors International of Washington
Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Expeditors International of Washington
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.