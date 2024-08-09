Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Up 0.5%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $115.61 and last traded at $115.35. 3,970,982 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 17,416,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $464.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

