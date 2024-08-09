Family Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,871 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.2% of Family Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,420,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,154 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,281 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,087,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,383,000 after buying an additional 1,900,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,460,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,878,000 after acquiring an additional 625,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 40,170,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,155,000 after buying an additional 965,155 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,132,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,321,313. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average is $49.43. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $51.68. The stock has a market cap of $127.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

